Tillerson denies he considered resigning

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Wednesday blasted an NBC News report which claimed he considered resigning over a rift with President Donald Trump, affirming his “commitment” to the administration and denying that he ever considered resigning.

The NBC News report had said Tillerson considered resigning over the summer amid disagreements with the White House.

