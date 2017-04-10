Murdered man's family came to celebrate his 70th birthday

The head of the Elkana local council, Asaf Mintzer, reacted on Wednesday to the murder of 70-year-old Reuven Shmerling, a resident of the town, in Kafr Qasim.

"We are in shock and sorrow together with the Shmerling family over the terrible murder of Reuven, who was supposed to celebrate his 70th birthday today. The entire family is here, the children and the grandchildren, they are all in shock," Mintzer said outside the family's home.

