Teenager arrested for dressing up as scary clown in Jerusalem

A 15-year-old boy was arrested in Jerusalem on Wednesday by police for dressing up as a scary clown and terrifying passersby.

Police are stepping up efforts against the recent phenomenon of “scary clowns” harassing citizens in recent days at various locations around the country, inspired by the recent "IT" movie dramatizing a murderous clown.

