17:32 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 14, 5778 , 04/10/17 Tishrei 14, 5778 , 04/10/17 Mishap in Channel 2 shows embarrassing behind the scenes of newscast A mishap in Channel 2's application showed the behind the scenes activity ahead of its evening newscast. Among other things, the video showed anchor Yonit Levi yelling at the staff that her makeup is "terrible, it looks like a mistake".