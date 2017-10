16:57 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 14, 5778 , 04/10/17 Tishrei 14, 5778 , 04/10/17 Report: Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called Trump a 'moron', threatened to resign United States Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called President Trump a 'moron' and threatened to resign this past summer after Trump compared troop levels to opening a restaurant in New York. According to NBC, Vice President Mike Pence counseled Tillerson and urged him not to resign. ► ◄ Last Briefs