16:53 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 14, 5778 , 04/10/17 Tishrei 14, 5778 , 04/10/17 Challenging Rabbinate, Tzohar certifies Four Species as Kosher Read more Tzohar Rabbinical Organization certifies four species as Kosher for the first time, ahead of new Kashrut label launch. ► ◄ Last Briefs