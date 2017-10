14:54 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 14, 5778 , 04/10/17 Tishrei 14, 5778 , 04/10/17 Extracting ourselves from moral vertigo Read more We are taught to honor others and avoid gossip, but when a private act is made public for the sake of legitimizing it, we must speak up. ► ◄ Last Briefs