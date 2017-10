13:45 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 14, 5778 , 04/10/17 Tishrei 14, 5778 , 04/10/17 Former MK explains the mitzvot of Sukkot Former MK Dov Lipman explains some of the lessons we can learn from the Sukkot holiday's various commandments. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs