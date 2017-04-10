One of the wounded victims in the shooting attack in Las Vegas passed away on Tuesday night.
With that, the death toll in the shooting now stands at 60, including the shooter who committed suicide.
Tishrei 14, 5778 , 04/10/17
Las Vegas shooting victim succumbs to wounds
