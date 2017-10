The Palestinian Authority (PA) blasted Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, after he pledged to build thousands of new homes in Maaleh Adumim, a city of roughly 40,000 east of Jerusalem, and annex it to Israel.

Speaking at a Likud faction meeting in Maaleh Adumim, Netanyahu said, "We shall build here thousands of housing units" and add industrial zones.

"This place will be a part of the state of Israel," he stressed.