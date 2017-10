05:42 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 14, 5778 , 04/10/17 Tishrei 14, 5778 , 04/10/17 American actress regrets supporting Israel boycott American actress Greta Gerwig has expressed regret for signing a letter calling for a boycott of Israel, JTA reported on Tuesday. Gerwig was a member of a group of more than 60 artists who in July signed a letter urging Lincoln Center to cancel performances of “To The End Of The Land,” a play based on a novel of the same name by famed Israeli novelist David Grossman. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs