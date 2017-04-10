Report: Las Vegas shooter wired $100,000 before attack

Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock wired $100,000 to an account in his live-in girlfriend’s home country, the Philippines, in the week before he unleashed Sunday’s shooting attack, multiple senior law enforcement officials said Tuesday, according to NBC News.

But while officials have confirmed that Marilou Danley was in the Philippines on Sunday when Paddock opened fire on a crowd attending a country music festival on the Las Vegas Strip, it was not known whether the money was for her or her family or for another purpose.