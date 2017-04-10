Mattis: It's in our interest to stay in Iran deal

U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis on Tuesday opined that it would be in America's national security interest to stay in the Iran nuclear deal, despite signals from President Donald Trump he may pull out of the international pact.

“Do you believe it’s in our national security interest at the present time to remain in [the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPA)]?” Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) asked Mattis during a Senate Armed Service Committee hearing.

“Yes, senator, I do,” Mattis replied, according to The Hill.