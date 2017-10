Three Bedouin from the village of Hura in the Negev were arrested on Monday night by Border Police officers after being suspected of stealing 250 kilograms of grapes on Yom Kippur, attacking the vineyard keeper, and threatened his life with pruning shears.

The three arrived in the vineyard of Yatir in the southern part of the country. They began to fill crates with agricultural produce when the vineyard keeper suddenly noticed them and asked them to leave.