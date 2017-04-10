Report: White House seeking $29 billion in aid for hurricane victims

The Trump administration is finalizing a $29 billion disaster aid request that combines $16 billion to shore up the government-backed flood insurance program and almost $13 billion in new relief for hurricane victims, The Associated Press reported Tuesday.

The proposal, which is expected on Capitol Hill as early as Wednesday, would erase $16 billion of that debt to permit the program to pay claims from Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria. Another $13 billion is being requested for Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster relief operations.