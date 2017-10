UJA-Federation of New York delivered a planeload of humanitarian supplies to the JCC in Puerto Rico and returned a stranded retired New York firefighter in time for his son’s wedding.

Firefighters in the city of Yonkers collected the supplies that arrived in Puerto Rico on Sunday morning in the wake of Hurricane Maria. The supplies were packed by the Afya Foundation for distribution by the Puerto Rico JCC to Jews and non-Jews, according to UJA.