Jerusalem's chief rabbis present 4 species to mayor

Jerusalem's Chief Rabbis Aryeh Stern and Shlomo Moshe Amar presented a set of the four species to Jerusalem mayor Nir Barkat on Tuesday.

Barkat thanked the chief rabbis for the four species and said that Jerusalem is ready for the tens of thousands of pilgrims over the Sukkot holiday. "Jerusalem's blessing depends on the cooperation and love between the different sectors and communities and this is our obligation towards the residents of the city," Barkat said.

צילום: דוברות העירייה ברקת עם הרבנים



