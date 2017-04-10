22:42 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 13, 5778 , 03/10/17 Tishrei 13, 5778 , 03/10/17 Man electrocuted while building sukkah A 38-year-old man was electrocuted and lightly injured while building his sukkah in Bnei Brak. MDA teams provided him with medical treatment and transferred him fully conscious to the Tel Hashomer hospital.

