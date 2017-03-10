Diplomatic officials: Netanyahu cares about settlement

Diplomatic officials responded to an Arutz Sheva report that Shomron regional council head Yossi Dagan will initiate a protest against prime minister Netanyahu if he does not promote the approval of massive construction in Judea and Samaria.

The officials said that the Civil Administration Planning Committee would meet after Sukkot and its agenda would be published a week before.

"All the attempts to distort reality are a bald faced lie," claimed the officials. "There is nobody more concerned for Judea and Samaria than Prime Minister Netanyahu and the matter will be proved next week."