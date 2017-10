22:13 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 13, 5778 , 03/10/17 Tishrei 13, 5778 , 03/10/17 Adelson meets Trump, discusses embassy transfer Jewish billionaire Sheldon Adelson met with US president Donald Trump. According to a Channel 2 report, Adelson expressed his disappointment over the fact that the president had not fulfilled his promise to transfer the American Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. ► ◄ Last Briefs