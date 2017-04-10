'Jews and Druze-brothers in life and death'

President Reuven Rivlin, Social Equality Minister Gila Gamliel and Druze Sheikh Muafak Tarif signed Tuesday evening the "Joint Fate Treaty" perpetuating the covenant between the Druze nation and the Jewish nation.

The ceremony took place in the Yad Lebanim commemorative monument in Daliyat El-Carmel, a Druze village on top of Mt. Carmel. Attendees included Police Commissioner Roni Alsheikh as well as Druze dignitaries and tens of youths from around the country.

The ceremony honored 90 Druze soldiers who fought shoulder to shoulder with Jewish guards prior to the state.