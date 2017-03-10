A 10-year-old boy's finger was cut off after a ladder closed on his hand while building a sukkah in the Ramot neighborhood of Jerusalem.
The child was transferred to the Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital.
|
21:39
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 13, 5778 , 03/10/17
J'lem: 10-yr-old loses finger after ladder closes on it
A 10-year-old boy's finger was cut off after a ladder closed on his hand while building a sukkah in the Ramot neighborhood of Jerusalem.
The child was transferred to the Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital.
Last Briefs