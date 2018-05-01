1-yr-old child falls 3 meters, moderately injured

A one-year-old child from Tiberias fell from a height of three meters and was moderately injured.
MDA teams provided medical treatment for the toddler and transferred him to the Poriyah hospital nearby.
Tishrei 13, 5778 , 03/10/17
