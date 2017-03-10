20:49 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 13, 5778 , 03/10/17 Tishrei 13, 5778 , 03/10/17 Liberman:Reconciliation 'continues Fatah-Hamas battle' Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman said that the Palestinian reconciliation is "no reconciliation but merely the continuation of the struggle between Hamas and Fatah and not anything more than that."

► ◄ Last Briefs