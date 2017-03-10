Talk, talk, no action: No construction in Judea,Samaria

The heads of Judea and Samaria local councils are waiting impatiently for Prime Minister Netanyahu to fulfill the promises made by the prime minister in recent weeks to approve plans for construction of thousands of units in Judea and Samaria.

However a quiet freeze has continued in Judea and Samaria despite the existence of a sympathetic American administration.

On Tuesday a number of issues were supposed to be raised at the Civil Administration's Higher Planning Committee but Judean and Samarian leaders received a message that significant issues would not be raised and would therefore not be approved.

Samarian regional council head Yossi Dagan intends to open a protest tent opposite the prime minister's office and to complain about the lack of construction.