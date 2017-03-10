20:29
  Tishrei 13, 5778 , 03/10/17

Two injured in Givatayim road accident

Two people were moderately and light to moderately injured in a road accident on Katznelson St.,Givatayim. 

MDA and United Hatzalah paramedics treated the injured people and transferred them to hospital.


 

