Two people were moderately and light to moderately injured in a road accident on Katznelson St.,Givatayim.
MDA and United Hatzalah paramedics treated the injured people and transferred them to hospital.
20:29
News BriefsTishrei 13, 5778 , 03/10/17
Two injured in Givatayim road accident
