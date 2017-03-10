20:18 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 13, 5778 , 03/10/17 Tishrei 13, 5778 , 03/10/17 CBS Vice President fired for Las Vegas massacre post CBS Vice-President and senior counsel, Hayley Geftman-Gold, was fired after she stated that Las Vegas massacre victims do not deserve sympathy because ' country music fans often are Republicans.' Read more Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs