A 36-year-old man arrived at the Terem clinic in Jerusalem with a cut in his hand in which a sharp piece of sukkah covering(sechach) was wedged.

A doctor who treated the man removed the foreign object using local anaesthetic, and the man was released to his home after antibiotic treatment.

Terem medical director Zeev Wimpheimer said that "before sukkot we are witness to lots of injuries and wounds as result of building sukkahs. We advise the public to be doubly careful while building the sukkah.