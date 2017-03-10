Netanyahu: Peace requires recognition of Israel

Prime Minister Netanyahu referred during a Bible group taking place in his home to the Palestinian reconciliation.

Netanyahu said that "whoever speaks of a peace process needs first to speak about recognizing the state of Israel as a Jewish state. Peace requires recognition of the state of Israel.

"We don't need sham conciliations in which Palestinian factions reconcile with one another and our existence is threatened," Netanyahu insisted, "and therefore we expect to see three things: One- recognition of the state of Israel, Two- dismantling of the armed wing ofHamas and three:cutting off ties with Iran. These are the basics and we insist on them."