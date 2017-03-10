Holon resident arrested for attacking doctor,bus driver

Police arrested a 27-year-old Holon resident on suspicion of attacking a doctor at his HMO as well as a bus driver. He was remanded in custody until Friday.

The doctor allegedly refused to sign for a certain treatment and in response the patient started threatening the doctor and kicking the door of his office. He then ran away from the clinic.

On Tuesday the suspect was driving on his bicycle in Bat Yam and when a bus driver behind him remarked to him on the way he was driving, he stopped his bicycle and bent the buses windscreen wipers. When the driver opened the doors to survey the damage, the suspect got on the bus and began attacking the driver, using tear gas.



.