Tishrei 13, 5778 , 03/10/17 MK Yoel Hasson appointed Zionist Union faction leader Labor party leader Avi Gabbay appointed MK Yoel Hasson as Zionist Union faction head in place of MK Merav Michaeli. MK Shelly Yachimovich was appointed director of the Knesset Auditing Committee. MK Hilik Bar will replace Yachimovich as a member of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee. He will also serve as deputy Knesset Speaker and as the Labor party's international secretary.