The State Prosecutor submitted to the Central District Court five indictments against Ziad Shanti(39), Ali Turki(22), Yaakov Yavergimov(25), Richard Pasechnik(23) and Vladimir Grodinski(20) on charges of plotting to transfer cellphones and other equipment, including chargers, earphones and SIM cards to terrorists sitting in various jails.

The prosecution also requested that the accused persons be remanded until the end of legal proceedings.