Tishrei 13, 5778 , 03/10/17
Jamal Talabani, former Iraqi president, dies at 83
Jalal Talabani, a former Iraqi president, passed away Tuesday at the age of 83. Talabani was an Iraqi Kurdish politician who served as the sixth President of Iraq from 2005 to 2014, as well as the President of the Governing Council of Iraq.