The IDF jailed an officer for 28 days after a top-secret document detailing IDF war plans against Hamas was 'stolen' from Southern Command by inspectors checking on security measures at the command's base.
News BriefsTishrei 13, 5778 , 03/10/17
Officer responsible for losing classified plans imprisoned
