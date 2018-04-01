Is it OK to purchase a lulav from the Gaza strip?

20,000 Lulavs were transferred from the Gaza strip to Israel in coordination with security and administrative authorities. Arutz Sheva discussed with Rav Baruch Efrati, the director of the "Derekh Emunah" organization, whether this commerce aids terror or whether it fosters better relations with Gazans.

Rabbi Efrati stated that experts could determine whether the proceeds from the lulav sales serve to support terror or whether they encourage people to deal in other activities besides terror. However he stressed that purchasing Gazan lulavs is not an optimal solution since it would be better to support Jewish farmers in Israel.