IDF to place total closure on Judea,Samaria on Sukkot

In accordance with security assessments and in coordination with the political establishment, a complete closure will be placed on Judea and Samaria from Tuesday night onwards. The checkpoints on the Gaza strip border will be closed.

The opening of the checkpoints and removal of the closure will take place between Shabbat and Sunday.

During the course of the closure, only extreme humanitarian and health cases will enable entry into Israel in conjunction with the Coordinator of Activities in Judea and Samaria.