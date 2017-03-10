Erdan: Internal Palestinian peace is a PA ruse

Internal Security Minister Gilad Erdan stated Tuesday that the goal of the internal Palestinian peace accord is to improve the Palestinians international standing and to whitewash the terrorist nature of Hamas.

Erdan said that "the PA transfers monthly wages to terrorists and names schools after murderers of Israeli civilians and now it wants unity with Hamas without it ceasing its terror activity against Israel. Mahmoud Abbas's intentions will be determined by his actions- stopping payments to terrorists and dismantling the armed wing of Hamas - and not by empty declarations."