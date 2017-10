The Southern District Building Committee authorized plans for the building of two new neighborhoods in the Bedouin city of Segev Shalom.

The building will be part of a five-year plan promoted by the Bedouin Development and Settlement Authority in the Negev.

The new construction will add an additional 2,300 units which will provide a housing solution for 40,000 residents of Segev Shalom and will aid Bedouin living in other regions of the Negev.