Egged bus driver Beilin Mekonen was sentenced to 14 months in prison after he was convicted of causing the death of 17-year-old Ohr Elbaz in an accident which occurred in the Carmel tunnels in April 2016.
News BriefsTishrei 13, 5778 , 03/10/17
Bus driver jailed for causing death of passenger
