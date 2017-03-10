15:29 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 13, 5778 , 03/10/17 Tishrei 13, 5778 , 03/10/17 Bus driver jailed for causing death of passenger Egged bus driver Beilin Mekonen was sentenced to 14 months in prison after he was convicted of causing the death of 17-year-old Ohr Elbaz in an accident which occurred in the Carmel tunnels in April 2016.

