14:44 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 13, 5778 , 03/10/17 Tishrei 13, 5778 , 03/10/17 More Likud voices critical of US A number of Likud Members of Knesset joined Environmental Protection Minister Ze'ev Elkin on Tuesday in criticizing an apparent lack of change in aspects of United States foreign policy between the administrations of former president Barack Obama and President Donald Trump.