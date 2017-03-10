Report: Another year of drought ahead

The State of Israel is heading toward a fifth year of drought, according to the Water Authority's forecast for the winter, cited on Tuesday by nrg. According to the Water Authority, there is a real fear that next summer large springs that have never dried up like the Banias in the Galilee will remain without water.

Drinking water is not expected to be in short supply, thanks to Israel's five giant desalination plants, in contrast to the situation among some of Israel's neighbors. However, there is no solution for agriculture and the water economy in the north - far from the Mediterranean coastline - which has been seriously hurt.