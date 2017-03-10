Anti-Hamas measures remain as PA talks set to continue

(AFP) - Palestinian Authority spokesman Yusuf Al-Mahmoud said on Tuesday that a full reconciliation deal between Hamas and the Fatah faction of Chairman Mahmoud Abbas would take time. Following a joint cabinet meeting of the two sides in Gaza, Al-Mahmoud told reporters, "The government does not have a magic wand.

Al-Mahmoud said the sides will hold further talks next week in Cairo. Punitive measures imposed by the PA against Hamas, including cutting electricity payments for Gaza, will remain in place pending the result of those talks. Hamas called for the measures to be ended immediately as a show of good

will.