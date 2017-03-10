Hate Crime Against Jews in Mount Hebron

Swastikas were spray-painted on Yom Kippur at the entrance to the ancient Susya national heritage site. The inscriptions were discovered on Sunday by residents of Susiya. The site contains finds dating back about 1,000 years, which were found in excavations that include a mosaic with Hebrew inscriptions, an ancient synagogue and ritual baths that testify to the life of a Jewish community that took place there after the destruction of the First Temple.

In response, Chairman Yochai Damari of the Hebron Regional Council said: "The spraying of graffiti this week is part of a campaign of violent leftist activists against the residents of Mount Hebron, including harassment, false complaints, trespassing, and illegal construction on a large scale. Our call to the enforcement authorities is to prevent left-wing elements from reaching our area and to stop their activities inciting the local Arab population against settlement. All this without any provocation, which may, heaven forbid, cause harm to the settlers."