Lapid hits Gabbay on haredi enlistment

Chairman Yair Lapid of the Yesh Atid party has called Chairman Avi Gabbay of the Labor party to retract his remarks to a haredi-religious website against the equality of the burden.

Writing on Facebook, Lapid said, "It's sad to see Avi Gabbay giving up basic values ​​such as the haredi public enlisting in the army and going to work. There is no reason why our children risk their lives every day and the Labor Party will support the release of anyone who does not feel like it because he has the fortune to be born haredi. Even the current government's plan has not gone so far in concessions to United Torah Judaism. Let's not forget, release from the army means that these young people will not go to work either. If Avi Gabbay thinks that anyone who wants to study in a yeshiva does not have to support himself, who is supposed to support them?"