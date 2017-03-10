The Spokesperson's Office of the Israel Defense Forces has announced the death Monday evening of a soldier who was evacuated to hospital in critical condition last week from Prison 4 after she suddenly lost consciousness.
Soldier who collapsed in prison last week dies
