11:57 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 13, 5778 , 03/10/17 Tishrei 13, 5778 , 03/10/17 Fatah-Hamas reconciliation demands cutting our PA ties Member of Knesset Bezalel Smotrich (Jewish Home) said this morning that "reconciliation between the Palestinian Authority and Hamas demands the severing of our relations with the PA."



He added, "Otherwise, we are fooling ourselves and, in effect, financing and legitimizing Hamas" ► ◄ Last Briefs