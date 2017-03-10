ADL: Threat of mass violence must be taken seriously

The Anti-Defamation League has responded to the massacre in Las Vegas with a call for "tough, effective gun violence prevention measures". ADL CEO and National Director Jonathan A. Greenblatt issued a statement that said, "While we are still learning details and do not know the impetus for the killings, one thing is clear: the threat of mass violence against innocent civilians in America has not abated. This threat must be taken seriously." Citing other mass shootings, the statement concluded, "We firmly believe that one way to limit the power of extremists and reduce violence in our communities is to enact tough, effective gun violence prevention measures."

Greenblatt joined Democratic members of Congress in calling for gun control. The White House said now was not the time to talk about it.