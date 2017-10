10:47 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 13, 5778 , 03/10/17 Tishrei 13, 5778 , 03/10/17 Abbas admits: No Palestinian state in the near future Read more The Palestinian Authority chairman acknowledges that PA statehood is not in the offing and says the government of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has blocked it. ► ◄ Last Briefs