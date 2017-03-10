5 arrested in weekend Paris bombing attempt

Five people are in custody after an apparent failed bombing attempt over the weekend in Paris, according to the Associated Press. A judicial source said a device made of four gas cannisters was found and deactivated late last Friday night. The announcement of the arrest came as France's parliament is expected to approve a new counterterrorism law.

Citing an interview on French public radio, Reuters reports Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said. "What I can tell you is that among the people who were arrested, one was ... radicalized," what Reuters called "a likely reference to Islamist militancy".