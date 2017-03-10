CPA Board: Relief in financial accounting examinations

During the course of the day, the secretariat of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants will publish the scores of the examination of advanced financial accounting conducted in July.

Following problems discovered in the examination, and after two in-depth discussions, including a meeting with the professional staff involved in the examination and with the representatives of the examinees, the Board of Certified Public Accountants has decided to approve a revised test format. Students who still failed the exam will be able to take the examination the next time it's offered without paying an additional fee.